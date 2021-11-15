Somerset High School senior Cole Reynolds signed a Division I college baseball scholarship with Eastern Kentucky University. Last season as a junior, Reynolds drove in 23 runs, hit 10 doubles and stole 15 bases. As a freshman, Reynolds drove in 12 runs, had 28 hits and stole six bases. Reynolds has been the heart of the Briar Jumpers' defensive infield in their 2019 12th Region championship title and their 2021 region runner-up run. On hand fro Cole Reynolds' signing to Eastern Kentucky University was, front row from left, Mike Reynolds, Cole Reynolds, Amy Reynolds, and Joyce Glass; back row from left, Kevin Wallace, James Saindon, David Akin, Brady Reynolds, Phil Grundy and Kevin Burkett.
Cole Reynolds signs with Eastern Kentucky University
Mr. Clyde Goff age 66, of Somerset passed away on Monday at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home.
