LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Well, it was fun while it lasted, which wasn't very long.
After posting back-to-back wins for the first time since the first week of January, Louisville's basketball team finds itself back in a familiar rut heading into a short holiday break with arch-rival Kentucky looming in 10 days.
The Cardinals (2-11, 0-3 ACC)), an 18-point underdog, hung with N.C. State (11-3, 1-2) throughout the first half, but in a scenario that has become all too familiar, they collapsed under a Wolfpack onslaught after the break and went on to absorb a 76-64 defeat in PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
It was U of L's second straight loss following wins against Western Kentucky and Florida A&M.
Leading just 31-28 at halftime, N.C. State broke the game open with a 20-2 burst that turned a 33-33 deadlock into a 53-35 cushion with 13:46 remaining. During that stretch, U of L suffered through a 7 1/2-minute drought without a field goal and watched the Pack hit four-of-five three-pointers.
"We just weren't communicating at all on the defensive end," said forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield. "Once they started hitting those threes, we made mistakes and we didn't come together. It showed in our body language. It happens every game, then we're always having to dig ourselves out of a hole. I don't really understand it."
Huntley-Hatfield, a transfer from Tennessee, did his part, posting his first double-double in a Cardinal uniform with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Sydney Curry got 16 points and four rebounds before fouling out at the 1:19 mark, while El Ellis -- a Durham, N.C. native playing in front of his mother, brother and about 20 other relatives and friends -- added 15 points. Mike James had 10.
But turnovers and rebounding continued to be a problem as NC State collected 12 offensive boards to U of L's seven and the Cards committed 17 turnovers that led to 11 Pack points. U of L also managed only four assists on 23 field goals.
All five of N.C. State's players scored in double figures, led by muscular center D.J. Burns Jr. with 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Casey Morsell scored all 15 of his points from beyond the arc, hitting 5-of-7 threes, and Terquavion Smith made 3-of-6 en route to 14 points.
To the Cards' credit, they didn't wave the white flag after falling behind by 18 points. They could never get the deficit into single digits, but they did manage to give themselves a chance by closing to within 66-55 with 5:06 remaining.
"I thought we proved we could play with them," U of L coach Kenny Payne said. "We just have to do it more consistently. We played hard; we'd like to have come out with a better result. We knew we'd face adversity in the second half, but we needed to fight through it together, be solid on defense, don't give up wide open threes. There were times when we're scrambling and we ran to the wrong player."
Payne said he wants his players to enjoy their Christmas break, but be ready to go back to work with a new attitude and resolve when they return to practice to prepare for Kentucky at noon on New Year's Eve in Rupp Arena.
"I want them to mentally reflect on, what do I truly want this team to be?," Payne said. "The second half of the season is coming fast and we're going to be playing some really good teams. So we have to have everybody fighting and giving 100 percent."
