Jared Price

Jared Price, a 2012 Somerset High School graduate, was a standout in both football and baseball for the Briar Jumpers. Price was named Baseball All-Region in 2011 and 2012, and All-District in 2012 . Price hit 13 homers in three years on the Briar Jumpers baseball team. In 2012, Price recorded 61 strikeouts as a pitcher.