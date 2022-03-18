Commonwealth Journal

LIBERTY – After the Southwestern High School baseball team scored a run in the top of the seventh inning, the homestanding Rebels of Casey County scored a run in the home half of the seventh in walk-off fashion to down the Warriors 5-4 on Thursday.
After Casey County scored three runs in the home half of the sixth inning to take a 4-3 lead, the Warriors responded with a run scored in the final frame when eighth-grader Jonah Brock flied out to centerfield to sacrifice home Jonas Gallagher from third base to tie the score at 4-4. However, Casey County scored in the bottom of the inning to pick up the win.
Southwestern raced out to a 3-1 lead after scoring two runs in the second frame and one run in the third. In the second inning, Brock hit a two-run homer to left field to score Braden Marrow. In the third, Caleb Ramsey grounded out to short to bring home Kolton Durham for the score.
Middle schooler Jonah Brock led the way for the Warriors with two hits, three runs batted in, a homer, and a run scored. Ben Howard had the only other hit for the Warriors, while Caleb Ramsey drove in a run. Kolton Durham, Jonas Gallagher, and Braden Morrow all scored runs in the game.
Wyatt Morgan pitched five innings and struck out four batter. Cameron Shipp pitched one frame in relief.
Southwestern (0-2) plays at Boyle County on Friday, and travels to Somerset Christian on Monday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
