The Maroons were in desperate need for a win on Friday night, looking to avoid their worst start in over 10 years. In order to get that win and right the ship however, Pulaski had to exercise a demon from last season, looking for a revenge victory over Woodford County, the team that eliminated them from the playoffs just a season ago.
That revenge had to wait unfortunately, as although the Maroons seemed to have recovered from their beatdown at the hands of Corbin, they still didn't have enough to hang with Woodford County, falling by a final score of 31-21.
The Yellow Jackets won the coin toss and elected to receive the first possession of the game. Using a steady running attack and some third down conversions by junior quarterback Andrew Nason, Woodford County began chewing up the field and getting ever closer to the red zone. A 22 yard rush by junior Leland Taylor put Woodford into scoring position. Zander Simpson, making his season debut after being out the first four games due to injury, had some great coverage during the drive. The Yellow Jackets became the first team to score however, as a quarterback keeper by Nason from nine yards out gave Woodford a 7-0 lead after the PAT with 5:37 left.
The first play for the Maroons was a positive one as Kasen Brock rushed for eight yards. A keeper from Zak Anderson gave Pulaski a quick first down before the drive stalled, with the Maroons turning the ball over on downs with four minutes left in the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets didn't want to waste much time striking again against a Maroon defense that now had their back firmly against the wall. After a Nason 15 yard keeper converted another third down for Woodford County, Simpson made another play in the secondary to prevent a touchdown. Junior kicker Logan Ford lined up for a 35 yard field goal that sailed through the uprights, as the Yellow Jackets took a 10-0 lead with just 42 seconds left in the period.
Pulaski ended their scoreless streak before the end of the period however, as Anderson found Harris Denmyer streaking towards the end zone for a 58 yard touchdown and following a point after attempt made by Bryson Mounce, the Maroons trailed just 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Woodford mimicked legendary Lee Corso and said "Not so fast my friends," as they responded immediately on their first play in the second quarter, running a jet sweep with junior Justus Wertzier finding junior Makhi Smith for a 65 yard touchdown on some blown coverage, increasing the Yellow Jackets' lead to 17-7. The next Pulaski drive ended before it really had a chance to begin, as following a 44 yard catch by Denmyer, the ball fumbled out of his hands with Woodford County recovering.
The Maroons' defense began tightening up on the ensuing Woodford County drive before a late hit on Pulaski got the Jackets into good field position. The home team got it down to their goal line before senior DeJuan Dumas bulldozed his way from two yards out for another Woodford touchdown, increasing their lead to 24-7 with 7:19 left in the half.
The offense of Pulaski stepped up once again on their next drive, with a 20 yard rush by Brock and 15 yard reception by Denmyer bringing the Maroons ever so close to getting their second score of the night. Brock then found a gap from five yards out, bullying his way to the end zone to make the score 24-14 in favor of the Yellow Jackets with 4:32 left. A gamble by the Maroons followed as they attempted an onside kick, with it being recovered by Woodford County. After a Smith reception for 30 yards to convert yet another third-and-long, the Maroons' defense finally held, forcing the Jackets to turn the ball over on downs as Pulaski headed into the locker room with their 10-point deficit.
Pulaski received the opening kickoff of the second half but just couldn't get anything going, as Ethan Idlewine was forced to punt the ball off for the first punt of the ball game by either team. The offense of the Yellow Jackets began driving on their first drive, but after a tipped pass by Broderick Finley, Pulaski was able to force another turnover on downs to gain possession once again.
Brock was able to use his speed to get a 12 yard gain on a rush to jump start the Maroons' offense on their next drive. An almost disaster after a fumble was prevented after Pulaski recovered the ball. The drive continued with a 13 yard pass from Anderson before stalling once again with about five minutes left in the quarter, as the Maroons turned the ball over after failing a fourth down attempt.
Taylor gained a quick 22 yards for Woodford on a jet sweep on the first play of their next possession. The Yellow Jackets just kept on pounding the ball down the field, getting first down after first down while letting the clock continue to wind. Nason then had a one yard touchdown rush with 1:23 left in the third quarter to increase Woodford County's lead to 31-14, with the Maroons needing to score in a hurry to stay in the ball game.
The Maroons began to get a little offensive shine late in the third quarter, with the period coming to a close with a 10 yard rush by Brock. Pulaski trailed 31-14 heading into the final quarter and needed points on this drive to stand a chance of a comeback.
A Brock 17 yard reception brought Pulaski all the way to the goal line to start the fourth quarter. Brock then lined up at quarterback in a wildcat formation, took the snap and put the ball into the end zone. After another made PAT from Mounce, the Maroons trailed 31-21 with just a shade over 10 minutes left in the contest.
Gavin Atwell made a solid tackle on what could have been a big play by the Jackets on Woodford's next drive before the ball was punted back to the Maroons as they looked to get even closer on the scoreboard. Brock found another hole to grab 16 yards on his next rush attempt. Denmyer kept the Maroon offense going with a 14 yard pass reception as Pulaski got past midfield. Unfortunately, Anderson threw an interception after being pressured by Layton Starks, with the ball being grabbed by Wertzier as the Yellow Jackets took possession back with under seven minutes to go.
Again it was the defense of Pulaski that stood tall, as they forced a punt from Woodford County to get another chance on the offensive end as they let the ball roll into the end zone for a touchback with four minutes left.
Brock converted a fourth down attempt for the Maroons as the clock became an enemy for the visitors on the scoreboard. Idlewine then grabbed a quick 20 yards on a pitch-and-catch from Anderson. Another big rush from Brock went for 13 yards as the offense kept going. A bad snap led to the Maroons turning the ball over on downs and bringing the game to a close, as Woodford County prevailed 31-21.
Pulaski was barely out-gained by Woodford County 398 to 378 yards. Brock had 105 yards rushing with two touchdowns as well as 24 yards receiving. Denmyer had a massive game with 193 receiving yards. Anderson went 14-25 passing with 248 yards and one touchdown.
The Maroons, now 1-4, will begin district play next week as they will host the South Laurel Cardinals. Kick off for that contest is at 7:30 p.m.
