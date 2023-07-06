The Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is pleased to announce the inaugural running of the Connect Community Village 5K. The first-ever 5K event will be held on Saturday, July 15th, in Downtown Somerset.
Not only is this event being held for the first time, but this will also be the first time that the series is offering a competitive walking division to go along with the competitive running division. In addition to awards for the running division, there will be awards given to the top three males and females in the competitive walking division.
The 5K event was put on to raise funds and awareness for the Connect Community Village, which is a tiny house initiative whose mission is to serve individuals, including our veterans, seeking to develop faith-based transitional skills leading to a purposeful, productive, and successful life following complex trauma, substance abuse recovery, and post-incarceration.
The is set to get underway at 8:00 AM on Saturday, July 15th. The race will start and finish near the Pulaski County Judicial Center on South Maple Street. To sign up or learn more about the race, please visit the Good Times Races website. To receive a percentage off of the race entry fee, please use the code CJSPORTS at checkout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.