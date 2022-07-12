Connor Blevins, a 3-time state champion in football with Northern Pulaski Middle School, added to an already impressive list of accomplishments this past weekend. Blevins was selected to the All-Camp team for the FBU Top Gun camp held in Naples, Florida.
Blevins splits his time between the offensive line and defensive line as a tackle or guard. He also received an invitation to an FBU futures showcase, as well as previously being named twice to Kentucky Future Stars.
This young man, already with much hype around his name, will no doubt be dominating the line in football for years to come. Don't be surprised to see him in the coming years on the Pulaski County High School football team.
