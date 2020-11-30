Connor Crisp named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Connor Crisp
Southwestern High School senior Connor Crisp rushed seven times for 124 yards, and scored a touchdown in the Warriors' 35-14 district championship win over Pulaski County High School on Friday.
Updated: November 30, 2020 @ 2:21 pm
Donald Whitaker of Eubank passed away on November 25, 2020 in Somerset, KY. He was 88 years old. Private funeral services will be 11 AM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Gates officiating. Burial in the Friendship Cemetery, Wayn…
Jimmie Wayne Adams, 76, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
