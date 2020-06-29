Connor Roberts named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Connor Roberts

Connor Roberts, 12u Rawlings Cruisers, cranked out his first home run of the season in a big weekend win in the club's first game of the revived season. Connor also tripled in the game and scored a pair of runs.

