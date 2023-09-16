LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Having coached quarterback Jack Plummer at Purdue for four years, Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm knows how well he is capable of performing. But the fifth-year senior hasn’t hit that level so far in his first two games and Brohm wants that to change this weekend against Indiana.
U of L (2-0), off to its best start since 2017 when it won its first four games, will take on the Hoosiers (1-1) at noon Saturday in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, home of the NFL Colts.
Plummer got off to a slow start in the opener against Georgia Tech before settling down and finishing 18-of-37 for 247 yards and three touchdowns. He improved in his second game, but that was against FCS Murray State in a 56-0 romp during which Plummer played just 2 1/2 quarters and Brohm used nine quarterbacks.
Despite the outcome, Plummer still wasn’t particularly sharp against the outclassed Racers, experiencing problems with his timing and overthrowing several open receivers. Had UofL been playing a Power Five opponent, as it will the rest of the way, he probably would have had more than the two interceptions Murray picked off.
“When we have the opportunity for big plays, we’ve got to hit them,” Brohm said. “Because as we play the teams coming up on our schedule you have to hit those plays when they’re there. If we could create a couple of huge plays there would be a slight edge each week. If not, at least being consistent would be beneficial.
“With Jack, we’re continuing to work on throwing on time and trusting what he sees. We have some weapons we like on offense and he’s got to be the leader of it. We need him to be efficient and to play with conviction and confidence and drive the football in there. He works really hard and he wants to do well. We just have to put as much pressure on him in practice to make all these throws on time. Standing there, keeping his feet on balance and then carrying that over to the game.”
If Plummer is on his game, the opportunities for big plays should be available. In its opening 23-3 loss to then-No. 3 Ohio State, IU was outgained 380-153 and Buckeyes first-year quarterback Kyle McCord completed 21-of-36 passes for 237 yards with an interception. Still, Ohio State had one of its most unproductive scoring days in a long time — especially against an unranked foe.
Brohm, who was 4-1 against Hoosiers coach Tom Allen while he was coaching Purdue, said his familiarity with Allen leads him to believe UofL could have a difficult time with IU’s defense. Like Louisville, IU played an FCS team last week, defeating Indiana State 41-7 while holding the Sycamores to under 100 total yards.
Indiana ranked toward the bottom of the Big Ten in nearly every defensive statistic in 2021 and 2022, so Allen brought in 11 transfers for the defensive line and linebacking positions and the overhaul has paid off with a No. 14 national ranking in total defense (236.5 ypg). Louisville, meanwhile, ranks No. 4 in total offense at 582 yards per game. Indiana’s defense is tied for No. 34 in FBS scoring defense (15.0 points allowed per game) while Louisville’s 47.5 points per game ranks 13th.
“They’ve played at a high level,” Brohm said of IU’s defense. “They’ll come at you in a lot of different ways, give you a lot of different looks and blitz from a lot of different areas. I think when they’re able to balance that with a productive offense, they can be dangerous.”
During the first two games, Allen alternated redshirt freshmen Tayven Jackson (6-3, 215) and Brendan Sorsby (6-3, 230) at quarterback because they were so close, but following the win over Indiana State, he announced that Jackson had earned the starting job.
“I felt like we needed to get a full game evaluation,” Allen said. “There’s nothing like the ebbs and flows of the game, emotions of the game. I felt like there was a poise to that part (by Jackson) and an ability to move our team down the field. At the end of the day, that’s really what it comes down to, being able to score points.”
Jackson, who was recruited by Brohm at Purdue, hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass, but against the Sycamores he completed 18-of-21 passes for 236 yards and scored a TD rushing. Sophomore running back Jaylin Lucas (5-9, 170) is explosive and fast and earned All-American honors as a kick returner last season.
Louisville is a 10 1/2-point favorite and is rated comfortably ahead of Indiana in nearly every computer power formula, but don’t bother mentioning that to Brohm.
“I have a lot of respect for Indiana and coach Allen,” he said. “Nothing will be handed to us. It’ll be a tough contest. They play great competition every year, so they’re always going to be battle-tested. We’re gonna have to step up our level of play.”
