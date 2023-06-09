The flattest and fastest race in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is next up on the 2023 schedule.
On Friday, June 16th, the series will host the Cool Run at Midnight 5K in Downtown Somerset. The Cool Run, which is the longest continually running event in the area, will be the fifth race of the year for the local run and walk series.
If someone is wanting to lay down a personal record (PR), then this is the race to do it. It will be the flattest 5K on the schedule for the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Runners and walkers will begin the race at the fountain, go 1.55 miles down East Mount Vernon Street, and then flip back towards the fountain. Proceeds from the event will go toward the local cross country and track programs in the area.
Race time for the annual Cool Run is set for 11:59 PM on Friday, June 16th. The race will start and finish at the fountain square. To sign up for the race, please visit the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series website.
