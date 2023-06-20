The 25th annual Cool Run 5K was held over the weekend in Downtown Somerset. A total of 355 runners and walkers ventured downtown for the silver anniversary edition of the 5K, which was held at 11:59 p.m. on Friday evening.
Once again, Seth Hardwick captured the gold medal in the race, keeping him atop the points standing in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Hardwick covered the flat, 3.1-mile course in a winning time of 16:24.
With a time of 17:01, Will Gullett came home in the second position. Trevor Hansen, who finished third with a clocking of 17:08, finished third. Nathanael Turner (fourth place) and Jacob Morgan (fifth place) rounded out the top five.
The top three female finishers crossed the finish line within 13 seconds of one another, finishing 30th, 31st, and 32nd. Sydnee Meadows edged out Chloe West by less than a second, allowing her to be the top female finisher. Samantha Hurst was the third-place finisher in the female division.
In the team standings, it was Scrambled Legs claiming the top spot once again. The Conley Bottom Boys finished second while Phoenix Racing came home in third.
In the race, the youngest competitor was 6 years old. The oldest competitor was 75 years old.
The next race on the schedule for the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is the Connect Community Village 5K. This inaugural race will be held at 8:00 AM on Saturday, July 15th, in Downtown Somerset.
This race will feature something new, a competitive walking division. When signing up for the race, please use the code CJSPORTS at checkout for a percentage off of the race fee.
