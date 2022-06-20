Cool Run hits downtown late Friday night

The second race of the month of June and the fifth race in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will be the Cool Run 5K at Midnight.
For the second time in three weeks, the series has a 5K race listed on its schedule. After the Over My Head 5K was held on June 4, the Cool Run at Midnight will be held in Downtown Somerset on Friday, June 24, at 11:59 p.m.
The Cool Run, which is currently the longest continuing 5K in the area, has always been known for helping out the local cross country programs. That will be the case in 2022, as proceeds from the event will go towards local running programs and the Phoenix Wellness running group.
Todd Meadows, who currently serves as the race director for the Cool Run, is all about promoting running to anyone, especially the youth in the area. He wants to see the running community in the Somerset-Pulaski County area continue to thrive for years to come.
“Our desire is to see this race benefit the next generation of runners in Pulaski County,” began Meadows. “We have a strong running community here, and we want to see it continue to grow in years to come. The Cool Run benefits several area Cross Country teams including Southwestern and Somerset Christian as well as Phoenix Wellness.”
The Cool Run has changed a lot over the years, but its current location and race time make it one of the year’s most exciting races.
“The best way to describe the Cool Run at Midnight is ‘exciting,’” Meadows explained. “There is no other 5K race in the Somerset area that has the history of the Cool Run. No other race is held at Midnight. And, the route is designed to be fast.”
The Cool Run is one of the flattest and fastest 5K races in the area. Runners and walkers will begin the race at the fountain, go 1.55 miles down East Mount Vernon Street, and then flip back towards the fountain.
Race time for the annual Cool Run is set for 11:59 p.m., on Friday, June 24. The race will start and finish at the fountain square. To sign up for the race, please visit the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.