Corbin blanks Wayne County

CORBIN - The Wayne County Cardinals, with their record standing at an even 4-4 on the season, faced their penultimate game of the 2021 season on Friday night, as they traveled to take on the #1 ranked team in Class 4A (and district opponent) the Redhounds of Corbin. This match would even be a small preview for the beginning of postseason play in 2 weeks, as Wayne will once again travel to Corbin in the opening round.
Most people didn't expect the Cardinals offense to do much damage to a very good Corbin squad who is undefeated on the year. On a wet and cold evening in Corbin, the majority opinion proved to be true, as although their defense performed very well throughout much of the 1st half, Wayne ended up falling 42-0 to the Redhounds.
Wayne received the opening kick-off of the game, and following 2 average plays from scrimmage, the offense had their first big gain of the game, as Antajuan Dumphord completed a pass to his favorite target, Welsey Cares, for a gain of 25 yards. After a few more plays, and an offsides penalty on Corbin, Wayne snapped the ball, and unfortunately the ball was fumbled, with Corbin recovering the ball to give them great field position on their first drive of the game. They then proceeded to run the ball right at the Cardinals' defense, with Seth Huff gaining 10 yards, then Seth Mills gaining 14, and finally Huff getting the ball and gaining another 12 yards and scoring the first touchdown of the game, making the score 7-0 early in favor of the Redhounds.
Corbin then attempted an onside kick but were called for illegal touching thus giving the ball to Wayne County. Dumphord did manage to run twice for a total gain of 10 yards, but the offense came to a stop after and were forced to punt the ball back to Corbin. After the Redhounds got the ball back, QB Cameron Combs managed to complete his first pass, to Dakota Patterson, for a gain of 28 yards.
Following 2 decent runs by Huff, the Redhounds' offense stalled, including one attempted pass by Combs that was incomplete due to good coverage by Xavier Tello, and thus Corbin punted the ball back to Wayne. However, Wayne's offense couldn't get anything going, and following a great punt by Dumphord, and a Mills run for a first down for Corbin, the first quarter ended with the score 7-0 in favor of the Redhounds.
In the beginning of the 2nd quarter, a Combs pass to Zander Curry was wiped out by a holding call on Corbin. Then, a big hit by Wayne's Charlie Stevens on a run for Combs forced a 4th down. Corbin tried for a fake punt pass play, but it was incomplete, and thus the Redhounds turned the ball over on downs. Once again though, the Wayne County offense just couldn't get any positive momentum going for themselves, and they were forced to punt back to Corbin. Corbin's Huff then ran twice for a combined gain of 28 yards, and following another solid run by Mills, Combs found Patterson for 26 yards and the game's second touchdown, making the score 14-0 in favor of the home team.
On their ensuing possession, the Cards still couldn't get a first down, forcing them to punt once again to a lethal Corbin offense. However, the Wayne County defense once again stepped up, forcing a 3-and-out by the Redhounds to get the ball right back. The Cards were finally able to obtain a first down through some small net positive running plays, before a pitch-and-catch play from Dumphord to Cares for a gain of 18 yards finally looked to open up the Wayne County offense. Dumphord then added 2 QB keepers for a combined gain of 27 yards, and the Cards were finally in decent field position looking for their first score of the game. Unfortunately, following a sack on Dumphord for a loss of 8 by the Redhounds' defense, the 1st half came to a close, with Corbin still holding on to their 14-0 lead.
Straight out of halftime, and following a run by Combs for a minor gain of 3 yards, Huff found paydirt from 48 yards out, giving the Redhounds their biggest play yardage-wise of the night, giving Huff his 2nd TD of the night, and increasing the Corbin lead to 21-0. The following possession by Wayne County did see a big rushing play from Nathaniel Sullivan for a gain of 14, but that was about it as they soon had to punt the ball right back to the Redhounds' offense. The Cardinals' defense was a bit worn down at this point, and you could tell it as the Corbin offense began just gashing the opposing defense for gains right and left.
Curry for a gain of 12, a pass to Patterson for a gain of 10, and a run from Mills for a gain of 11, Mills got in on the scoring action, as he scored his first touchdown of the night off of a run from about 28 yards out, and following the extra point the lead for Corbin was increased to 28-0. On the ensuing drive, Wayne was forced to punt from basically their own endzone following a chop block penalty on the Cardinals as well as intentional grounding, thus giving the Redhounds good field position once again, position Corbin was not going to waste. After a defensive pass interference call on Wayne, Huff ran the ball in for 24 yards and his 3rd touchdown of the night, making the lead grow even more to 35-0, just a point away from a running clock at this point.
The Wayne County offense was able to pull out 3 more first downs on their ensuing possession, via a pass to Cares for a gain of 10 yards, a defensive pass interference call on Corbin, and an offsides call on Corbin. However, the Cardinals' offense just were not able to connect on a majority of their passes, turning the ball over on downs to a red-hot Corbin offense at this point in the game. The Redhounds put in their back-up QB, Kade Elam, at this point, and following a keeper by him for a gain of 11 yards, the horn sounded, and the teams went into the 4th quarter with the Corbin lead 35-0.
Following a defensive pass interference call on Wayne, the Cardinals defense finally showed some life for the first time in the half, as Bryson Bell picked off Elam after his pass bounced off a receiver's helmet. However, the Cardinals' offense continued to not be able to gather any momentum, once again turning the ball over on downs, setting Corbin up with great field position once again.
After a run by Ethan Gregory for a gain of 6, Elam finally calmed his nerves, finding Carter Stewart for 34 yards and his first touchdown of the night, increasing the Corbin lead once again to 42-0, and the game was played under a running clock at this point. Wayne would possess the ball for the remainder of the game, with N. Sullivan running the ball 2 times for a gain of 12, Dumphord running it once for a gain of 4, Dakota Carr running it 3 times for a net gain of 8 yards, and Dumhpord completing 2 passes to Burchett, one for a gain of 13, and one, the final play of the game, a 35-yard completion right to the goal line, although the Cardinals' offense decided to not run a play after that and instead just let the clock expire. A few seconds later, the final horn sounded, and the Cardinals dropped their 3rd straight contest, 42-0 to Corbin.
The Cardinals' record falls to 4-5 on the season, and they will finish out the regular season next week on Friday, Oct. 29 at North Laurel High School.
