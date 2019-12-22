Cougars are looking to repeat as State Champs

Last season the Somerset Christian boys basketball team won the KCAA Tip-off Classic for the first time since 2012. The Cougars won the 4th Region for the first time since 2014, and won the school's first Varsity basketball State Championship.
"It was a season filled with great accomplishments, memories and joy," exclaimed Cougars head coach Kirk Stickley.
The Cougars' only key loss from last season was Senior C.J. Roush.
"He gave our team great leadership and was the go to scorer during his underclassman years," Stickley stated. "We had a few bench players that chose not to play this season, but that is all."
The Cougars wil have four talented senior s to lead this year's team.
Mason Cunnagin is the team captain, this is his fourth season playing for the Cougars. He is a member of our 1,000 point club, a leader on and off the court.
"He is the heart and soul of our team," stated Stickley.
Eli Hutchinson is the Cougars' quickest player and their defensive specialist. Hutchinson has played three years and is the Cougars' point guard.
He is a joy to coach," Stickley siad of Hutchinson.
Without a doubt, Jon Moore is the Cougars' engine. Moore was named the 2018-19 KCAA State Tournament Most Valuable Player.
His energy drives the team, when he decides to take over a game, that is when we, as a team, excel," Stickley stated. He has worked very hard on his skills and because of that our team is much, much stronger. He will reach the 1,000 point club this year and he will do it in two plus years."
Tristan Moore is the Cougars' three-point shooter.
"His complete game is good and we are hoping that it will continue to improve to the level of his three-point shooting," Stickley stated.
Juniors Aaron Crubaugh, Joshua Stein and Nick Godby will be a big help for for the Cougars.
Aaron Crubaugh is our power forward and does and excellent job around the rim," Stickley explained. "His defense and rebounding are key to our success. Joshua Stein is working hard to be our next "Lock-down defender". Nick Godby's energy and picks and screens help make our offense run more efficiently."
"Sophomores Luke Atwood, Braydon Moore and David Crubaugh gives us a solid guard combination and an inside presence off the bench," Stickley added. "Luke has started for varsity while Eili Hutchinson has been out with a concussion and has done an excellent job."
"Braydon Moore has a very solid game and will be valuable to us coming off the bench," Stickely said. "Our Freshman are Noah Brummett and Ethan Meggs. Both of the boys have shown that they are more than capable when they are on the floor. We are excited about fulfilling their potential."
With most of their top players back from last year, the Cougars are looking to make another run at the KCAA State Championship title
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.