Saturday afternoon, the Somerset Christian Cougars made their way to Southwestern for the Warrior Classic, facing off against the Bell County Bobcats. Both teams were trying to put a mark in the win column.
Bell County came out shooting exceptionally well, led by senior Dawson Woolum. Woolum scored 10 points, with six of those points from behind the three-point line. Somerset Christian fell behind 25-11 to end the first quarter.
The second quarter was more of the same. Woolum scored another 10 points going into halftime and Somerset Christian was being led by sophomore Elijah Brummett's five points. The Cougars were trailing 46-22 as the teams went into halftime.
Head Coach Al Gover of Somerset Christian must have had some very inspirational things to his players because after halftime the players came out ready to play.
Behind the play of Elijah Brummett and Isaiah Hensley the Cougars were able fight back, but ultimately fell to the Cats of Bell County, 92-73.
Somerset Christian was led in scoring by Elijah Brummett's game-high 31 points, while Jack Baker scored 16, Ethan Warren and Isaiah Hensley scored 12, AJ Holland scored two and Elijah Ford added one.
Bell County was led in scoring by Dawson Wollum with 30, Ethan Buell with 13, Jacob Jones and Blake Burnett with 12. Six other Bell County players scored points on the night as well.
Somerset Christian, now 2-13 on the season, will host McCreary Central on Tuesday. Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
