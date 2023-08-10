The Somerset Christian Cougars started off their 2023 season on Monday without long time head coach Ben Stein, beginning the 'Joe Estes era' with a trip to Casey County to take on the Rebels. This new era of Cougar soccer got off to a resounding start, as Somerset Christian blew by their opponents by a final score of 5-1.
Five different Somerset Christian players scored in the contest, with seniors Gabe Baker, Charles Scott and Arnold Holland, as well as juniors Caleb Taylor and Kaden Johnson all scoring a goal apiece. Junior goalkeeper Gavin Lewis had 10 saves in goal while allowing just the one goal scored by the Rebels.
Somerset Christian will be back in action on Saturday, as they travel to Lexington Christian for the United in Christ Showcase. They will take on Christian Academy-Louisville at 10 a.m. before squaring off with host Lexington Christian at 3 p.m.
