The Somerset Christian Cougars were looking for a victory on Monday afternoon after falling in their past five games. Welcoming in Bluegrass United home school, the Cougars played some solid ball on their home field and eventually prevailed by a score of 8-6.
The Cougars were led by two RBI's from Arnold Holland, who also went a perfect 3-3 from the plate. They also had an RBI apiece from Gavin Lewis, Charles Scott, Tristan Ruble and Emory Whitescarver. Somerset Christian also used numerous pitchers in the game, with Lewis earning the win by going five innings and allowing just two runs, all while striking out seven batters. Isaiah Hensley earned the save by closing out the game in the seventh inning, allowing just one hit.
Somerset Christian improves to 6-12 for the season and the Cougars will begin a district home-and-home series against the Raiders of McCreary Central on Tuesday evening.
