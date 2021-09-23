Cougars breeze by Cardinals

The Somerset Christian School boys' soccer team returned to action at home on Thursday evening, welcoming in the Cardinals of Wayne County. The Cougars were well prepared, however, as they used outstanding defense along with stellar goal keeping work from David Crubaugh, and great all-around team offense with a great hat trick effort from Braedon Meadows. The Cougars took it to the Cards and win pretty handedly by a final score of 6-0.
The first goal of the game was scored in just the 6th minute of the game, as Meadows found the back of the net from about 5 yards out to make the score 1-0 in favor of Somerset Christian early. Just a minute later, another goal was scored, this time by Elijah Brummett, from about 10 yards away from the goal, to make it 2-0 quickly.
In the 9th minute, Crubaugh had his first save of the game, off of a shot from Wayne County's Aidan Tucker. An attempted shot in the 18th minute by Meadows, in which he struck the ball with the back of his foot, went just over the top of the goal. However, later in that same minute, after a shot bounced off the side of the crossbar, Meadows was able to recover the ball and find the back of the net, marking his 2nd goal of the game and making the score 3-0 in favor of the Cougars.
Just 2 short minute later, Meadows scored his 3rd goal of the game and thus, obtained a hat trick on the evening, after Wayne County's goal keeper dropped the ball over the goal line after Meadows shot it. In the 24th minute, Caleb Mangar hit an absolutely beautiful strike from about 15 yards out that curved perfectly past Wayne's goal keeper, giving the homestanding Cougars a 5-0 lead that they would take into halftime with some people wondering if Somerset Christian would end up mercy ruling Wayne County.
However, both sides defenses stepped up mightily in the 2nd half, with not many shots on goals occurring throughout the duration of the 2nd 40-minute half, even though Crubaugh did have 2 more great saves in both the 48th and 60th minutes. Somerset Christian was able to get 1 goal in the 2nd half however, as in the 74th minute, Jacob Anderson was able to find the back of the net right next to the goal when the Cardinals' goal keeper was slightly out of position. In the 77th minute, Mangar was able to get a good look at goal but his shot went just wide of the crossbar, and after another 3 minutes, the final buzzer sounded, giving Somerset Christian the 6-0 shutout victory over Wayne County.
The Somerset Christian Cougars improve to 6-6-1 on the year, and will return to action on Friday, as they will play the Highlands Latin Highlanders.
