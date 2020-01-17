Cougars breeze to Homecoming win

The Somerset Christian Cougars advanced to 13-1 after an 88-30 homecoming victory over the Kentucky School for the Deaf Colonels at the Cougars Den on Thursday.
Freshman Noah Brummett came off the bench and led his team in scoring with 16 points. After him the team was pretty balanced as the Cougars got everyone involved throughout the night.
Despite a loss by a significant margin, senior John Collins showed out for KSD. He leads the Colonels in scoring and tonight that was no different as he had 15 of his team's 30 points.
Early in the game, the Colonels played Somerset close. After an inside bucket by Aaron Crubaugh, Collins nailed a three to put KSD up 3-2.
Later, Collins hit another three that cut the Cougar lead to just one point. However, after that point, SCS began to pull away.
In the quarter senior Mason Cunnagin led the team in scoring with 7. Fellow senior Jon Moore hit a three early in the quarter and finished a flashy slam dunk late in the quarter as well. Tristan Moore finished off the first period with a three pointer of his own, and the Cougars led 23-12 heading into the second.
Collins finished a pair of drives at the basket early in the second quarter, including one with contact that gave him a free shot as well. After the buckets by Collins, the Colonels struggled on offense for the remainder of the half.
SCS spread the ball between primarily Joshua Stein, Luke Atwood, and Braydon Moore throughout the second period. Moore led in the quarter with 9, and Atwood and Stein both had 7. Nic Godby added a point as well, and the Cougars led 48-20 at halftime.
After the break, Brummett came off the bench and showed out. He was the primary scorer throughout the second half with 9 points in the third period, and another 7 in the fourth. He led the charge in the late game and helped his cougars to the 88-30 win.
"I was proud of the way the boys conducted themselves," Somerset Christian boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley said. "Freshman Noah Brummett played exceptionally good to lead the team. Joshua Stein and Nick Godby had good games."
Prior to the game, Annalise Scott was crowned the Somerset Christian Hime coming Queen and Eli Hutchinson was named the King.
The win gave the top-ranked Cougars a 13-1 record, and they will travel to LIGHT on Friday, Jan. 17.
