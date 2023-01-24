Somerset Christian School has so far experienced a rebuilding year under the direction of new head coach Alan Gover. The Cougars welcomed 48th District foe Wayne County to The Den on Tuesday night. In their prior game this season, the Cougars had some flashes of good play on offense but ultimately fell to the Cardinals 81-66. The home team was just trying to find something positive to walk away with in this one as they were in the midst of a nine-game losing streak, their last win coming all the way back in the middle of December against Oneida Baptist Institute.
Somerset Christian had some positive moments on the defensive end of the basketball where they rebounded well, but their biggest challenge came on the offensive end of the court. At the beginning of the third quarter, the Cougars seemed to have worked out their offensive rebounding slump. However after three trips down the court, they reverted to their old rebounding habits and that caused the game to eventually get out of hand.
The Wayne County Cardinals took the win 62-43, although there were certainly signs of improvement from the Cougars, as this was the least amount of points Somerset Christian has given up in a loss this season. The Cougars also welcomed back Noah Brummett, their leading scorer at 22.2 points per game, after he missed the past few games due to injury.
Somerset Christian was led in scoring by Jack Baker with 15 points. Elijah Brummett and Noah Brummett had 11 and eight respectively, while Ethan Warren scored seven and Isaiah Hensley added two. The underclassmen duo of Jack Baker and Elijah Brummett, while still super young, could end up being an unstoppable pair of players a few years down the road.
Wayne County was led in scoring by freshman Seth Farmer, who had a game-high 22 points to lead the Cardinals to victory.
Somerset Christian, now 2-15 for the season, will host the Casey County Rebels on Thursday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
