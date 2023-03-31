The Cougars of Somerset Christian traveled to Garrard County on Thursday to take on the undefeated Golden Lions. Last time the two teams played, the Cougars were run ruled after just four innings of play and although the game lasted an inning longer this time around, the result was the same as Somerset Christian just couldn't keep up with a red hot Garrard County squad. The Cougars fell by a score of 15-1 in five innings.
The Cougars' lone two hits in the contest came off the bats of Arnold Holland and Emory Whitescarver. Shadrach Barnett got the start for Somerset Christian and threw six strikeouts. The Golden Lions were led by four RBI's from senior Caden Neff.
Somerset Christian falls to 4-7 on the season and will have a week off due to Spring Break. Their next contest is scheduled for April 8, where they will play a doubleheader against Harlan starting at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.