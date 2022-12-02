After falling in their season opener at Lynn Camp, Somerset Christian was in the raucous Cougar Den for the first time in the 2022-23 season on Friday night to take on the 1-1 Burgin Bulldogs. The Cougars are entering into the “Gover era,” with head coach Al Gover still looking for his first win as head man at Somerset Christian.
The first half saw the Cougars take a commanding lead, before the Bulldogs battled back and led the game late. Eventually, this game went into overtime where Somerset Christian ultimately prevailed, defeating Burgin 68-62.
The Cougars fell behind early 5-2 after five quick points from Burgin senior Hunter Reed. Both teams battled back and forth early for dominance in the game, with Somerset Christian taking a 11-9 lead after one quarter of play following a 9-4 run. Somerset Christian had five points during the run from sophomore Elijah Brummett, two from junior Ethan Warren, and two from senior Noah Brummet.
Although there was a battle early in the second quarter for control, as they were tied 15-15 early, the Cougars quickly gained momentum in the later stages of the first half. Somerset Christian then went on a 15-5 run the rest of the way through the half to take a 30-20 lead into the break. Warren scored seven of the points on this run, including a banked-in three-pointer that proved the bank was open late on this Friday night. Elijah Brummett also scored a three-pointer, with Noah Brummett adding a three-point play following a lay-up and senior Elijah Ford adding two made free throws towards the end of the half.
Coming out of the break, the Cougars got out to their largest lead of the game at 35-22 with early points coming from Noah Brummett and Warren. However, the Bulldogs proved they had plenty of fight left in them, immediately going on a 13-0 run to tie the game back up at 35 a piece. Burgin had a strong presence here from Reed, who scored five of those points. Seniors Landon Oakes and Brendan Stanley added three each, while sophomore Maddox Hill contributed two.
The Cougars had a slight lead at 42-40 as the third quarter came to a close. Warren converted a tough lay-up while being fouled, converting the free throw after for the three-point play. Burgin freshman Landen Sexton hit a three-pointer to keep the Bulldogs in the game as the quarter ended.
The Bulldogs took control during the fourth quarter and it looked like the game would end with a Burgin victory. Senior Jacob Qualls had five points during this stretch for Burgin, while Reed added two baskets from three-point range. Despite this, the Cougars wouldn’t give up and behind the Cougar Den faithful, rallied late. First, Elijah Brummett hit a three-point basket to put the Cougars down by just three points. Then, following a solid defensive stop, Warren hit the game-tying three to tie it up at 57-57. Reed and Elijah Brummett traded baskets towards the end of the game, while a three-point shot by Somerset Christian at the buzzer just narrowly missed, sending the game into overtime.
In overtime, the Bulldogs took the lead quick following a three-pointer by Stanley. This turned out to be the only points Burgin scored in the overtime period. The Cougars remained calm under the tutelage of coach Gover, ending the extra period on a 9-0 run to take home their first win of the season 68-62. Everyone on the team contributed during this period it seemed, as Noah Brummett scored two and then sophomore Caleb Taylor took the lead with an ‘and-1’ play. Warren and freshman Jack Baker closed the game out with two made free throws each.
Somerset Christian was led in scoring by Noah Brummett, who scored 21 points during the course of the game. Warren added 17 points and Elijah Brummett scored 15. Other scorers for the Cougars included Taylor with seven, Baker with four, freshman Isaiah Hensley with two, and Ford with two. Burgin’s Reed scored a game-high 23 points for the Bulldogs.
Somerset Christian improves to 1-1 on the season and will next be in action on Tuesday, as they will host Garrard County at 7:30 p.m.
