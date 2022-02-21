Cougars conclude season with victory

On Saturday, the Somerset School boys basketball team concluded their 2021-22 season with a convincing 77-40 win over Foundation Christian Academy in the Cougars Den.
In the season finale win, Noah Brummett led the way with 27 points, three treys, 10 rebounds and eight assists for a double-double. Luke Atwood scored 17 points, had six rebounds and seven assists. Ethan Warren scored 11 points, with four rebounds and four assists. Eli Brummett scored nine points, with two rebounds and two assists. Nikas Thannoli and Elijah Ray scored five points each. Caleb Taylor scored three points and had four rebounds.
Somerset Christian finished the year with a 10-22 record. The Cougars also honored seniors Luke Atwood and David Crubaugh in Senior Day ceremonies. Also, two-time KCAA state champion coach Kirk Stickley coached his final game after 37-year coaching career.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor
