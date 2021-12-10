Cougars defeat Model for second win of season

The Somerset Christian Cougars, nursing a two-game losing streak, looked to get back in the win column as they welcomed in the Patriots of Model on Friday Night. Although the final score showed a double-digit victory for the Cougars, 76-64, don't let that fool you. It was a very close game throughout, with both teams going on scoring runs throughout. However, the Patriots just couldn't stop talented senior guard Luke Atwood, who finished with a remarkable 35 points on the evening.
The first points of the game were scored by Atwood as he drove and made a successful layup for 2. Through the midway point of the first quarter, the homestanding Cougars led 10-8, behind 2 from David Crubaugh, 3 from Noah Brummett (off of a powerful and-1 finish and successful free throw), and a 3-pointer from Braydon Moore, while the first 8 points of the game from Model were scored by Thomas Luxon (6) and Jude Vicars (2). However, the Cougars took over the rest of the quarter, going on a 9-2 run to take the lead 19-10 after the end of the first period of play. The Cougars were led here by points from Moore (4) and Atwood (5, including his first of 4 3-pointers during the course of the game).
The Patriots answered with a 9-4 run to begin the 2nd quarter, trailing narrowly 23-19 midway through the 2nd. Model was led on this run by Luxon (2 points), Cale Vicars (3 points), Dylan Crockett (2 points), and Beckett Parker-Noblitt (2 points). The two teams would trade mini-runs (Cougars 7-4 and Patriots 6-4) throughout the rest of the quarter, as the Cougars would lead 34-29 at the end of the 2nd quarter.
In the 3rd quarter of action, the Cougars briefly fell behind 35-34 following a steal and a layup by Shalin Kutty-Poffenberger, but they would regain the lead following a quick 7-0 run, making the score 41-35, behind efforts from N. Brummett (3 points), Atwood (2 points), and Ethan Warren (2 points). The Patriots did manage to shrink the lead by 1 (48-43) leading into the 4th quarter, behind points by Luxon (2), C. Vicars (4), and Kutty-Poffenberger (2).
The Model Patriots, in the 4th quarter of action, did manage to bring the score within 60-56 midway through (after Keshav Bhandari hit 3-4 technical free throws following 2 technical fouls called on Somerset Christian), but the Cougars responded in kind with a 9-2 run to take control of the game 69-58 behind points from Moore (4) and Atwood (3). Model just couldn't stop the Cougars' offensive output, especially late in the game when the Cougars went 7-10 from the free throw line after they were put in the bonus. Somerset Christian's Elijah Ray took a charge late that basically sealed the game. As the final buzzer sounded, the Cougars would come away with a 76-64 victory over the Model Patriots.
Somerset Christian would be led in the game by Atwood (35 points which led all scorers, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals), N. Brummett (9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals), Warren (9 points, 5 rebounds,1 steal), and Moore (19 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals). The Model Patriots were led by Luxon (17 points) and C. Vicars (20 points). The Cougars improve to 2-3 on the year, while the Patriots fall to 1-5 on the year. Somerset Christian's next game will be on Monday, December 13th, where they will travel to take on the Tigers of Barbourville, and tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM.
