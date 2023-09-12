For the second time this season, the Southwestern Warriors played the Somerset Christian Cougars, with this contest hailing from the confines of the Reservation. The earlier game ended in a 2-1 Cougar win. The Warriors were looking to get a much-needed district win to help their seed in the district tournament played in early October and were also looking for their first victory since their first game of the season. The Cougars’ last outright win was a 2-1 decision against the Warriors on August 24th, but Somerset Christian was also unbeaten in their last three contests with two ties.
On Tuesday, it was once again the Cougars who prevailed to earn a season sweep of Southwestern, as Somerset Christian prevailed 3-1.
The game started out with quick shots from the Cougars and the Warriors, most either went over or narrowly missed the target. Both teams were playing great defense in the early going in the contest. With 27:22 to go in the first half, junior Elijah Brummett was the first to get on the scoreboard for the Cougars as he made it 1-0 for the visitors.
With 15:22 to go in the first half, midfielder Shubh Patel took a shot halfway between the midfield and the goalie box. It went just over Gavin Lewis’ head to the back of the goal to tie the game at 1-1. Warrior Logan Presgraves was all over the field on offense and defense. The Cougars were beating the Warriors to the ball on nearly every possession. Cougar goalkeeper Gavin Lewis had four saves in the first half. Warrior goalkeeper, Shooter Sharpe, had two saves. The half ended 1-1.
The second half proved to be very physical. The Cougars were awarded two penalty kicks in the box, both kicked by Kaden Johnson and sailed past the Warrior goalkeeper. The Game ended with the Cougars on top 3-1. Head coach Joe Estes was very proud of his team following their win.
“Tonight was a total team win and I cannot be more proud of these kids and how they’re buying into what we’re trying to do. We know what we need to improve on and every guy shows up every day, ready to improve. Time will tell the story, but I love these kids and they’re starting to write a beautiful story together,” he explained.
The Warriors will host Pulaski on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Cougars will play Trinity Christian on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at home
