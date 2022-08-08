A cross-town district play to open up the 2022 boys soccer season, it doesn’t get much better than that. Somerset Christian, the newest addition to the 48th district after transitioning to KHSAA play, faced a tough road challenge to begin the season against the Southwestern Warriors, themselves looking to find their identity after their top 2 goal scorers from last season graduated.
In what was a back-and-forth battle from the two teams expected to contend for the district crown, the Cougars scored a goal in the 56th minute that would prove to be the equalizer in this one. The Warriors would do everything they could to tie the score back up on this hot evening, but as the final horn sounded, Somerset Christian would grab the 2-1 victory, and more importantly early advantage over seeding in the district.
Somerset Christian head coach Ben Stein was very pleased with his team’s effort, but was even more pleased to just get the season started.
“What’s even better is just getting the season started, win, lose or draw. Somebody had to win today, unusual that it is a seed game to start the season. It just feels really good to get it done,” he exclaimed.
Somerset Christian just barely missed getting the scoring started in the 17th minute, as Southwestern’s Gunner Schlosser made a fantastic save in net. In the 27th minute, Southwestern’s Jackson Flynn made a fantastic tackle save to stop an opportunity by the Cougars.
The Cougars once again came so close to scoring, as shots by seniors Braedon Meadows and Samuel Phelps hit the top crossbar. Meadows would finally connect on a shot in the 35th minute from about 5 yards out off of an assist by Kaden Johnson, making the score 1-0 for the Cougars.
Southwestern was almost sure they were going to head into the half down by a goal before senior Jack Wilson was fouled heading to the goal with just 2 seconds left. He then proceeded to nail his penalty kick to tie the score up at 1-1 heading into the half.
After more back-and-forth play to open the 2nd half, a breakaway opportunity by the Cougars resulted in a goal, this one by AJ Holland off the assist from Gabe Baker. This would put the Cougars up 2-1.
The Warriors would have numerous opportunities to tie the game up the rest of the way through, such as a header that came very close to hitting the back of the net in the 74th minute, but would eventually fall to the Cougars 2-1.
Southwestern will begin the season 0-1 and next will host the Colonels of Whitley County on Thursday at 6 p.m. Somerset Christian will begin the season 1-0 and will next travel to play the Eagles of Lexington Christian Academy on Friday.
