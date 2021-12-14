Cougars drop road game to Barbourville

BARBOURVILLE – The Somerset Christian School boys basketball team fell behind early and could not recover in the Cougars' 78-57 road loss to Barbourville High School on Monday.
"We were under-manned, but we played hard for the whole 32 minutes," stated Somerset Christian School boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley.
Somerset Christian junior Noah Brummett led the Cougars with a game-high 22 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Ethan Warren scored 10 points and had two rebounds. Braydon Moore scored eight points, had four assists and three steals.
Luke Atwood scored seven points and had a game-high seven assists. Elijah Ray scored four points. Eli Brummett and Anthony Ray scored three points each.
Somerset Christian (2-4) will host Jackson County High School on Friday, Dec. 17.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
