Cougars drop road game to Garrard County

LANCASTER – After a big win at the Cougars' Den on Monday, the Somerset Christian School boys basketball team suffered a 69-53 road loss to Garrard County High School on Thursday. The Cougars fell behind early and were never able to get back into the game.
Senior Luke Atwood scored a team-high 19 points, had three rebounds and three steals. David Crubaugh scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Ethan Meggs scored sevens points, had three rebounds and two steals.
Braydon Moore and and Ethan Warren scored six points each. Moore had four rebounds and four assists, while Warren had three rebounds and two blocks. Noah Brummett scored two points.
Garrard County's Ethan Cooper scored a game-high 29 points with four treys.
Somerset Christian (1-2) hosts Southwestern High School on Monday, Dec. 6.
