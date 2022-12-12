The Somerset Christian Cougars took on two opponents over the weekend, unfortunately dropping both games.
In the first game on Friday, the Cougars fell to Model by a score of 71-62. Noah Brummett led Somerset Christian with 28 points which was the game high and also had eight rebounds, with Elijah Brummett scoring 16 and Ethan Warren adding 10. Ethan Meggs and Caleb Taylor each scored three for the Cougars, with Elijah Ford adding two. Model was led in scoring by senior Cale Vicars who had 19.
In their home game on Saturday against Adair County, the Cougars would end up falling by a score of 78-37. Noah Brummett once again led Somerset Christian with 12 points. Ethan Warren scored nine points and Isaiah Hensley added six. Nikas Thannoli, Jack Baker, and Ethan Meggs all contributed three points each, while Elijah Ford added one. Adair County was led by 23 points from freshman Dawson Gilbert.
Somerset Christian falls to 1-4 for the season and will next be in action on Tuesday where they travel to face Southwestern in a key district matchup, with first tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
