Cougars earn two early soccer season wins

The Somerset Christian School boys soccer team opened up their season with a couple of impressive wins. The Cougars downed Paris High School 9-2 in the season opener on Aug. 14, and defeated Casey County High School 3-0 on Tuesday.
In the win over Paris, Somerset Christian junior Samuel Phelps scored four goals for the 'haul', and junior Braedon Meadows scored three goals for a 'hat trick'. Senior Braydon Moore and sophomore Charles Scott scored one goal each.
Phelps, Moore, freshman Kaden Johnson, junior Elijah Ford and freshman Caleb Taylor all were credited with one assist each. Senior keeper David Crubaugh made four saves.
In the Cougars' win over Casey County, freshman David Reese, Caleb Taylor, and Braedon Meadows scored one goal each. Taylor, Meadows, and junior Noah Brummett were all credited with assists.
David Crubaugh had five saves in his shutout goal keeper performance.
Somerset Christian (2-2) will host Southwestern High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
