Somerset Christian hosts their own holiday event this week and the Cougars came into it with one goal, find their identity and try to get some wins on the board. First up for the Cougars on Tuesday was the Wolfe County Wolves.
The Wolves and Cougars battled throughout the game and every time Wolfe County had an advantage, Somerset Christian came storming back. Eventually, the offensive firepower of the Wolves was too much, as the Cougars fell by a score of 69-62.
Senior Sawyer Thompson made a three-pointer within the first few seconds of the game as the Wolves got a lucky bounce off of the tip. After falling behind 5-0, the Cougars went on a 10-0 run to take a 10-5 advantage in the first quarter. Ethan Warren had six of these early points, with Noah Brummett scoring the other four points.
Overall, the Cougars went on a 18-4 run through the middle of the quarter to take a 18-9 advantage over the Wolves, with both Warren and Elijah Ford hitting three-pointers and Noah Brummett scoring another two. Wolfe County went on a 8-0 over the final two minutes of the quarter to trim the Somerset Christian lead to just 18-17 after one quarter of action. Junior Dalton Voils had five points here for the Wolves, with freshman Max Whisman hitting a three-pointer.
Ethan Meggs hit a three to start the second quarter off on the right foot for the Cougars, but eventually the lead for the Cougars still stood at just one point at 25-24 after just a few minutes of play in the period. Wolfe County took command over the rest of the quarter, going on a 11-4 run to take a 35-28 advantage heading into the break. Whisman hit two three-pointers for Wolfe County during this run, with freshman Camden Oliver adding three points and fellow freshman Brady Robinson adding another two.
Back-to-back threes from Elijah and Noah Brummett to open up the third quarter, as well as a two from Warren, got the Cougars within two points at 38-36. A few moments later, a three from Jack Baker gave Somerset Christian back the lead at 43-42. However, the Wolves fired on all cylinders to end the third quarter, going on a 12-3 run to take a 54-46 lead into the final period. Thompson went wild during the quarter, hitting three three-pointers en route to 11 points in the quarter. Robinson and eighth grader Caleb Creech each scored two for the Wolves, with Isaiah Hensley scoring a three for the Cougars.
A quick five points from Elijah Brummett to open the fourth quarter trimmed the Wolves’ lead to just three points. The Cougars eventually got within one at 56-55 following a made basket from Warren. Whisman and Warren traded three-pointers to keep the game within one point following this. A 10-4 run for Wolfe County closed out the game, as the Cougars fell 69-62. Creech and Thompson each scored four of those points on the run, with Voils scoring the other two. Noah Brummett and Warren each scored two of the Cougars’ last four points in the game.
Ethan Warren led the Cougars with 22 points in the loss, with Noah Brummett joining him in double figures with 17. Elijah Brummett scored eight and Jack Baker added six. Ethan Meggs, Isaiah Hensley and Elijah Ford each scored three points. Sawyer Thompson led the way for Wolfe County with a game-high 24 points.
Somerset Christian falls to 2-8 with the loss and will next be in action on Thursday as they will host the Somerset Briar Jumpers. Tip time for that game will be at 7:15 p.m.
