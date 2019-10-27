Cougars' Eli Hutchinson named Mr. Soccer 

Eli Hutchinson, a senior at Somerset Christian School, has been named the Kentucky Christian Athletic Association's Mr. Soccer. Hutchinson, a Varsity soccer player for 5 years (grades 8-12,) is well deserving of this honor.
Of the requirements to be Mr. Soccer, Eli cleared them all with ease.
Mr. Soccer must be a student in good standing; Eli is a straight "A" student at SCS and by graduation in May will have taken enough dual-credit college classes to begin college next fall as a Sophomore.
Mr. Soccer must exhibit good Christian character on and off the field; Eli is a member of Beacon Hill Baptist Church in Somerset and with them has participated in several mission trips and teaching opportunities. Youth Pastor Josh Sorrow says Eli is always "providing a Christian witness through sharing and showing the love of Jesus Christ in various settings."
Mr. Soccer must be a leader among his peers; in addition to being captain of the soccer team, SCS Math teacher Debbie Pierce says Eli is "always ready to pitch in and help where ever he can, regardless of what is being done."
Finally, Mr. Soccer must be an excellent soccer player; Assistant Soccer Coach Dusty Phelps said of Eli "On the field, Eli is an excellent player. He is probably the best on-ball defender that our school has ever seen. It is rare to see other teams score on us, largely due to his personal defense."
Athletic Director Melody Stickley has watched Mr. Hutchinson grow up and watched him play soccer for many years. She says of Eli's honor: "It is well deserved. It's a great honor for Eli and the culmination of many years of hard work, practice, and team-building. He absolutely deserves to be KCAA's Mr. Soccer for 2019."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.