Cougars eliminated in All "A" by Danville 

Danville High School's speed and athleticism was more than the Somerset Christian Boys basketball team could handle in the opening round game of the All "A" 12th Region Tournament on Tuesday at the Briar Patch. The Admirals eliminated the Cougars from the tournament in a 71-43 beatdown.
"We were intimidated and that was evident from the very get-go," stated Somerset Christian School boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley. "It was one of those kinds of things where we try to get them to calm down, but it was just a fast, athletic game. They're like, we can't play with them."
Stickley had to call two timeouts in the first four minutes of the game after Danville raced out to a 14-1 lead. However, the Cougars fought their way back into the game to outscored the Ads 11 to 5 over the next three minutes of the opening quarter. Elijay Ray scored two inside baskets, Ethan Warren nailed a six-footer, Braydon Moore buried a three-pointer, and Luke Atwood hit a 12-footer to pull the Cougars within seven points. Danville scored five unanswered points to close out the opening stanza with a 24-12 lead.
A couple more inside baskets by Elijah Ray, an inside scored by Warren and an old fashion three-point play by Noah Brummett was the only scoring by the Cougars in the second quarter, as they trailed 39-21 at the halftime break.
Danville put the game away in the third quarter when they opened the second half on a 24 to 6 run. Brummett scored five of the Cougars' 12 points in the third, as Jaxson Ray hit a trey, Moore scored a basket and a free throw, and Elijah Ray hit a free throw. The game went into running clock mode with 3:45 left in the third period.
Brummett scored five more points in the final period to add to his team-high 13 points, while Moore scored three points and Atwood added two points.
"One of our biggest problems, which we've never gotten past this year, is we have the mentality that one guy can beat five guys," Stickley stated. "We have the guys that sit there with an open shot, and we can't get them to understand an open shot is not necessarily a good shot. It might be a better shot if you would just look for it."
For the game, the Cougars shot 37 percent from the field, 21 percent from the three-point range, and turned the ball over 29 times.
Noah Brummett led the Cougars with 13 points, and six rebounds. Elijah Ray scored 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for a double-double. Braydon Moore scored nine points, with six rebounds and four assists. Luke Atwood and Ethan Warren scored four points each. Jaxson Ray scored three points. Eli Brummett had two rebounds and three assists.
Danville was led with 18 points by Dante Hayden ad 16 points by Jalen Dunn.
Somerset Christian (6-11) will travel to Trinity Christian on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
