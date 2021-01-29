Cougars end long week with loss to Barbourville

After a long week and a program-first public school win on Thursday, the Somerset Christian School boys basketball team ran out of gas in a 76-53 loss to Barbourville High School on Friday at the Cougar Den.
After the Cougars only trailed by two points after the first quarter, Barbourville outscored the Cougars 40 to 23 over the next two periods.
"It was the fourth game of the week and it showed," stated Somerset Christian School boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley. "We played with them for a quarter, then we got real tired. We made 15 turnovers, and had lots of charges called against us. We'll reload and go again next week."
Junior Luke Atwood led the Cougars with 19 points. Senior Aaron Crubaugh scored 10 points and had five rebounds.
Junior David Crubaugh scored nine points, had 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. Sophomore Noah Brummett scored eight points and had four rebounds. Junior Braydon Moore scored five points, and senior Joshua Stein scored two points. Also, Stein pulled down five boards.
Somerset Christian (2-9) will host Trinity Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
