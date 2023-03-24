After winning three straight to begin the season, Somerset Christian had lost two in a row heading into Thursday night's road contest against Garrard County. The Cougars were looking to right their ship heading into a big crosstown game against Somerset but unfortunately just couldn't muster up enough offense to match the Golden Lions, falling 16-1 in four innings of action.

Somerset Christian School freshman Isaiah Hensley takes a swing at the ball during a recent game. The Cougars fell to Garrard County High School on Thursday.

The lone RBI for the Cougars in the contest was scored by Jackson Case. Garrard County had two RBI's each from junior Jayden Ray, sophomore Jaydon Noe and senior Mason Reynolds. Noe also started on the mound and struck out seven batters in his win. The Cougars' starter was David Reese.

Somerset Christian is now 3-3 to begin the season and they will host Somerset in 12th Region All "A" Classic action on Saturday at 10 a.m. They will also host Williamsburg at noon on Saturday.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

