After winning three straight to begin the season, Somerset Christian had lost two in a row heading into Thursday night's road contest against Garrard County. The Cougars were looking to right their ship heading into a big crosstown game against Somerset but unfortunately just couldn't muster up enough offense to match the Golden Lions, falling 16-1 in four innings of action.
The lone RBI for the Cougars in the contest was scored by Jackson Case. Garrard County had two RBI's each from junior Jayden Ray, sophomore Jaydon Noe and senior Mason Reynolds. Noe also started on the mound and struck out seven batters in his win. The Cougars' starter was David Reese.
Somerset Christian is now 3-3 to begin the season and they will host Somerset in 12th Region All "A" Classic action on Saturday at 10 a.m. They will also host Williamsburg at noon on Saturday.
