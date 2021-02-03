Cougars fall to another private school for the first time in nearly two years

For the first time in nearly two years, the Somerset Christian School boys basketball team has been defeated by another private school. After breezing to back-to-back Kentucky Christian Athletic Association boys basketball state titles in 2019 and 2020, the Cougars rarely loss to another private school team in the KCAA.
On Tuesday night at the Cougar Den, an old KCAA foe Trinity Christian took down Somerset Christian by a score of 85-67. As a matter of fact, Somerset Christian defeated Trinity in the 2020 KCAA state championship finals and the 2019 KCAA state championship semifinals.
However on Tuesday night, it was all Trinity as the Titans overcame a 13-point first quarter deficit and outscored the Cougars 77 to 46 over the next three periods.
Junior David Crubaugh led the way with a double-double performance with a team-high 21 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Aaron Crubaugh just missed out on a double-double with 10 rebounds and nine points.
Sophomore Noah Brummett also had a double-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three treys and three assists. Junior Lake Atwood scored 12 points, with five rebounds and three assists. Junior Braydon Moore scored 10 points and had two assists.
Somerset Christian (2-10) will travel to Jackson County High School on Friday, Feb. 5.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
