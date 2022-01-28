Cougars fall to Casey County on the road

LIBERTY - The Somerset Christian School boys basketball team got down early by double digits and could never recover in a 74-50 lost to Casey County High School on Thursday.
Noah Brummett led the Cougars with 18 points, four three-pointers, three rebounds and two steals. Braydon Moore scored 12 points and made two steals. David Crubaugh scored seven points, with four rebounds and two blocked shots. Ethan Warren scored six points, hit two threes, had four rebounds and fve assists. Luke Atwood scored five points and had five assists. Elijah Ray scored two points and had two rebounds.
Somerset Christian (8-16) will play Pineville High School on Saturday at Wayne County High School.
