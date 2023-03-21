The Cougars of Somerset Christian were back at home after a loss at Lincoln County just Monday night for their first loss in the season. On Tuesday night, they welcomed Casey County. The Rebels were looking to end their own losing skid, after home losses to McCreary Central and Garrard County. One team was guaranteed to get back into the win column on a chilly Tuesday night and unfortunately for the home-standing Cougars, that team was Casey County, as they rode some solid hitting to a 10-3 victory over Somerset Christian.
Junior Shadrach Barnett started the game as pitcher for the Cougars, while junior Caleb Brown for Casey County was the first to bat. Brown made his way to first base after a hit to the Cougar shortstop. Walker Johnson got on base after being hit a Barnett pitch. During the ensuing strike out Caleb Brown stole two bases. Lukas Brown got a hit to second base out at first and Caleb Brown also was tagged out at third.
Barnett was first at bat for the Cougars and after three pitches he was hit by senior pitcher Rylan Hamm and took his base. Isaiah Hensley brought Barnett home for an RBI. Gavin Lewis got a hit but was thrown out at first. Hensley was able to advance to third base. Jackson Case had a double, but Hensley would be tagged out. Following a strike out by the next batter, the first inning was complete with Somerset Christian on top 1-0.
The second inning was trouble for the Cougars. Andrew Price was first to bat for the Rebels and sent a bomb to left field making it to first base in the process. Hamm made his way to first base advancing Price to second. Nicolas Pulido-Rodriguez got a hit but was out at first. Ethan Murphy hit to the outfield for a double. Jax Price took his base after being walked. Caleb Brown connected with a pitch but was thrown out to finally end the top of the second, although the Rebels led at this point 4-1 with no signs of their offense slowing any time soon.
The next couple innings were all Casey County where they scored six more runs to the Cougars’ one additional run.
The top of the seventh inning was a thing a beauty for the Cougars, however. Three batters. Three hits. All three out by the same two players. The hits were to third baseman Case and thrown to Barnett at first base. This turned out to be the height of the Cougars’ excitement following the brief 1-0 lead after the end of the first frame of action. In the end, the Cougars fell to the Casey County Rebels by seven runs. The Cougars’ three runs were the least that they have scored to this point in the 2023 season.
Somerset Christian’s record now sits at 3-2 to begin the season and the Cougars will be in action again on Thursday as they make a trip to Garrard County to take on the undefeated Golden Lions. Game time will be 6 p.m.
