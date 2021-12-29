Cougars fall to Danville Christian 

The Somerset Christian Cougars came into Wednesday night's final game of the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic with a daunting task.
Number one, the Cougars were taking on a very athletic and talented Danville Christian squad, and number two, Kirk Stickley's team had already played a game earlier in the afternoon in the tournament, and three -- starting guard Brayden Moore was not available.
And, thanks to all of the above, Danville Christian flexed its muscles, and then some.
Don Story's club raced out to a quick, 13-0 lead by hitting their first five shots from the field, and never looked back.
Xavier Oduor scored a game-high 23 points, and Titus Boyd added 19, as the Warriors took down Somerset Christian by a final count of 69-42, dropping the Cougars to 6-7 on the season.
"We were behind the eight ball coming into this game," stated Stickley immediately following the contest. "Their three quarter court trap gave us a lot more problems than it should have."
"Early on, we turned the ball over about four or five times in a row, and then we let them get a run, and that put us further behind the eight ball," added the Somerset Christian coach. "I think we were more mentally fatigued tonight than anything else. It's been a long three days, and we played three games last week up at Danville Christian, so that's six games in about the last 10 days -- that's a lot of basketball for a small school."
Danville Christian's starting center -- 6-feet-10-inch Lual Ayiei -- in a sign of things to come -- began the game with an emphatic dunk from the baseline, and the Warriors were off and running.
In the first half, Somerset Christian -- playing from behind thanks to that early 13-0 run by the Warriors to begin the game -- only made five baskets over the game's first two quarters of play.
By that time, Danville Christian was comfortably out in front of coach Stickley and crew by a 35-16 margin at the half.
After the intermission, things only got worse for the Cougars.
Danville Christian built up its lead to 26 points in the third period, and went up by as many as 32 points in the final frame, on their way to the 27-point win.
"It didn't look like we were rushing our shots in the third quarter like we were doing in the first half," pointed out Stickley. "Danville Christian's got a lot of good athletes, and we play them next weekend up at their place, so we'll see what we can do after we have a week of rest. But, we've got Wayne County and McCreary Central next week before we go to Danville Christian, so we're at a very tough spot in our schedule right now."
Luke Atwood led the Cougars in the loss with 14 points, while Ethan Warren added nine points and Noah Brummett scored eight points.
Earlier in the afternoon on Wednesday, Somerset Christian held on to get a tough, hard-fought, 66-63 win over Cumberland County in the tourney.
Brummett paced the Cougars with a game-high 23 points in the contest, scoring 11 of those in the first quarter on the strength of three, three-point field goals, helping his club race out to a 31-21 lead over the Panthers by the intermission.
Warren joined Brummett with a game-high 23 points, but the Cougars had to withstand a second half comeback bid by the Panthers.
Still, Somerset Christian did what it had to do, as the Cougars -- at that time -- had evened their record on the season at 6-6 with the three point victory over the Panthers.
Atwood also tallied double figures in the win for the Cougars against Cumberland County, by scoring 12 points.
Somerset Christian will be on the road for three games next week, taking on Wayne County, McCreary Central, and finishing off the week with a rematch at Danville Christian.
