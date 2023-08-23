The Somerset Christian Cougars were on the road on Tuesday, heading north to Danville to take on the Admirals in the first round of the 12th Region All “A” Classic, with the winner to take on Somerset in the finals. Despite some solid defense by the Cougars, a lone goal by the Admirals proved to be the undoing of Somerset Christian as they fell 1-0.
The Cougars had more shots on goal within the first 40 minutes of the contest, with the second half being a physical battle between both teams. The lone goal was scored in the 60th minute off a penalty kick from Danville senior Carter Dilbeck. Goalkeeper Gavin Lewis had 13 saves over the course of the game Head coach Joe Estes wants people to keep believing in his team.
“Keep watching. You won’t want to miss what I know is coming,” he stated.
Somerset Christian falls to 1-5 with the loss and will be back in action on Thursday when they face off against Southwestern. First kick is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.