The Cougars of Somerset Christian School opened the 48th District Tournament against a very talented McCreary Central team. The young men of Somerset Christian have been through a lot of turbulence this year and have just won seven games on the season. They were hoping to turn over a new leaf and make a district run, and as the old saying goes, everyone is 0-0 to begin the postseason. This was also a big game for the Cougars, as they were participating in their first ever KHSAA district tournament. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a long stay for the hosting team, as Somerset Christian ended up falling in a valiant effort 65-48.
The Raiders were the first team to score on a quick two points from senior Reid Farris. Isaiah Hensley answered with a three-pointer to take the 3-2 lead. Unfortunately, their lead was short lived. Senior Kyle Stephens was a monster on the boards. Using his athleticism to shoot over the smaller Somerset Christian team. Somerset Christian ended the first quarter down 19-9.
The second quarter, the McCreary Central Raiders had their largest lead at 30-14. Ethan Meggs was clutch though, hitting three shots from downtown for nine points. The Cougars had good looks at the basket but couldn’t get anything to fall. Their poor offensive rebounding continued to plague them. The teams went into the break with a Raider 10-point lead, 32-22.
Somerset Christian shrunk the Raider lead to just seven points at 44-37 in the third quarter behind the hustle play of Ethan Warren, Ethan Meggs, Noah Brummett, and Eli Brummett, as they all scored points for Somerset Christian. The missed second chance opportunities for Somerset Christian allowed the Raiders to have fast transitions and quick two points. McCreary ended the quarter in the lead, 45-37.
During the fourth the Raiders extended their lead behind the explosive play of Stephens and freshman Peyton Higginbotham and the Cougars just didn’t have enough late to respond. McCreary won and punched their ticket to the 48th District Championship game and the 12th Region Tournament 65-48.
Somerset Christian was led in scoring by Ethan Warren with 15 points, while both Elijah Brummett and Ethan Meggs had nine apiece. Noah Brummett scored seven in his final high school game, while Isaiah Hensley added three and Jack Baker had two.
McCreary Central was led in scoring by Kyle Stephens with 26 and Peyton Higginbotham with 17. Other scorers include Drew Privett and Reid Ferris both with six points, Maddox McKinney with four and Baylor Farris with two.
McCreary Central advances to the 48th District Finals while Somerset Christian will conclude their first season as a full-fledged member of KHSAA with a 7-24 record, although that certainly doesn’t reflect the toughness and grit of this group.
Good luck to the seniors of Somerset Christian in Noah Brummett, Elijah Ford and Ethan Meggs in their future endeavors.
