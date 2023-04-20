The Somerset Christian Cougars were looking for their first district win of the 2023 season on a warm Thursday evening, taking on the McCreary Central Raiders. After breaking a five game losing streak to begin the week, the Cougars went to Stearns looking to build on that momentum but fell just short in a 6-5 loss. Now back at home, Somerset Christian was just looking for that one game to help them build momentum in preparation for their first-ever 48th District Tournament.
However, on this evening it just wasn’t in the cards for the home team. McCreary Central scored early in this one and although the Cougars were raking in some respectable hits, they just didn’t have enough to beat their district foes, eventually falling by a score of 14-1 in five innings of play.
Senior Brady Corder began the first inning off with a bunt single that bounced down the left side of the infield, eventually making it to third base after a throwing error. The Raiders scored the first run of the game on an RBI double to center field, making it 1-0 early. An infield RBI single by sophomore Noah Shook gave the Raiders a 2-0 lead. The Cougars stopped the damage there after throwing out a runner trying to steal second base.
Gavin Lewis was the first Somerset Christian batter to make it to base safely in the bottom of the inning, hitting a single that bounced off an infielder’s glove. That was the only hit the Cougars could manage in the frame though, with that base runner being left stranded.
Senior Cameron Burke reached on an error to begin the top of the second inning before a single by sophomore Riley Newman put runners on the corners with no outs for McCreary Central. Both runners then attempted to steal a base, with Burke successfully stealing home for the third run of the ball game for the visiting team. Another throwing error scored the fourth run for the Raiders before a fielder’s choice put the second out on the board. Shadrach Barnett then threw his first strikeout of the contest to retire the side.
McCreary Central sophomore pitcher Mason Ball threw two quick strikeouts to begin the bottom of the second. Emory Whitescarver then smacked the ball and hustled to try to make it to base ahead of the throw, with the throw just slightly beating him out to record the third out and end the frame.
Senior Maddux McKinney began the top of the third inning with a towering shot to deep center field for a triple. Junior Kaleb Ellis then hit into a fielder’s choice that gave the Raiders a 5-0 lead. That was the lone run that the visiting team scored in the half inning.
Barnett hit a blast into deep left field that almost cleared the wall, giving him a double for his efforts to begin the bottom of the third. It wasn’t long before the Cougars finally had their first run of the contest, scoring off an RBI single by Isaiah Hensley into center field. That was all the home team could score in the frame, although they had finally broken onto the scoreboard and now trailed McCreary Central 5-1.
Two straight batters reached on errors in the top of the fourth before a pop fly by Corder landed slightly out of the infield that gave him an RBI and the Raiders their sixth run of the game. Another pop fly single landed in center field to load the bases up with no outs, with the Raiders fixing to blow the game wide open.
A line drive by McKinney into center field gave himself two RBI’s and increased the McCreary Central lead to 8-1. Barnett threw another strikeout to finally put an out on the scoreboard. An error scored another run for the Raiders before a hit from senior Ranzy Vanover took an awkward bounce off first base into the outfield that resulted in a two RBI double, making the score 11-1 for McCreary Central.
An RBI double was then hit by Burke to make it 12-1 before the Cougars switched pitchers to Whitescarver. Two straight walks gave the Raiders one more run scored to make it 13-1. Barnett, now playing in the infield, then made a great diving stop of the ball, throwing it to first to finally retire the side.
In the bottom of the fourth, Somerset Christian found success off the bat of Arnold Holland, who hit a line drive single into left field. However, he was soon caught stealing second base with the side being retired shortly after.
Ellis began the top of the fifth inning with a single into center field, with the next two batters walking to load up the bases. A passed ball then allowed all the base runners to move up one, giving the Raiders their 14th and final run of the ball game. A strikeout from Whitescarver and a fly ball later and the side was retired without much more damage coming across.
Charles Scott was the lone bright spot for the Cougars in the bottom of the frame, grabbing a single that landed into left field with Somerset Christian only having three outs to get at least four runs on the board. However, that hope was soon over as a fly out ended the ball game in five innings of action, with Somerset Christian falling to McCreary Central 14-1.
Somerset Christian was led by the lone RBI from Hensley, as well as a hit apiece from Scott, Holland, Lewis and Barnett. Barnett got the start on the mound and went three and one-third innings, striking out three batters. McCreary Central’s starter Ball threw a complete game, going the full five innings and also striking out three.
Somerset Christian falls to 6-14 with the loss and the Cougars will be back in action at home on Friday as they host the Leslie County Eagles. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
