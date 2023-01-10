The Somerset Christian Cougars were in desperate need for a win coming into Friday's contest against McCreary Central, as they had lost five straight heading into the game. That wait for their third win on the season continued after their match against the Raiders, as Somerset Christian fell by a score of 66-46.
The Cougars were led in scoring by a game-high 20 points from Noah Brummett and 11 from Ethan Warren. Isaiah Hensley and Elijah Brummett scored eight and seven respectively for the Cougars to round out the scorers. McCreary Central had 19 points from senior Kyle Stephens to lead them to a victory.
Somerset Christian's record now sits at 2-11 for the year and they will next play the Somerset Briar Jumpers on Wednesday in the 12th Region All "A" Classic at the Cougar Den. Game time for that contest is 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.