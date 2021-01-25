Cougars fall to Mercer County

Despite three straight losses, the Somerset Christian School boys basketball team is proving that they can play teams in the KHSAA. The Cougars fell to Mercer County, 61-52, on Saturday at the Cougars Den.
"Really proud of the way we played," Somerset Christian school boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley stated. "Too many turnovers hurt us today. Luke Atwood got in early foul trouble and sat a big part of the first half."
Somerset Christian junior Luke Atwood led the way with a game-high 22 points. Junior Braydon Moore scored 10 points. Senior Aaron Crubaugh and sophomore Noah Brummett both scored eight points each. Junior David Crubaugh scored four points.
Aaron Crubaugh led the Cougars with 11 rebounds, while David Crubaugh had seven boards. Moore led the team with five assists.
"We played much better defense today," Stickley added. "Long week next week, with four games, and three of them on the road."
Somerset Christian (1-6) travel to McCreary Central High School on Monday, Jan. 25.
