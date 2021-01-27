Cougars fall to Russell County

RUSSELL SPRINGS – The Somerset Christian School boys basketball team couldn't match up to the height of the Russel County High School team in the Cougars' 69-38 loss on Tuesday.
"Their size was too overwhelming," Somerset Christian boys basketball Coach Kirk Stickley stated. "We didn’t turn it over a lot, but it was so difficult to get inside game going."
Junior Braydon Moore led the Cougars with 14 points, while junior Luke Atwood added 11 points. Sophomore Noah Brummett scored seven points, junior David Crubaugh scored four points, and senior Nic Godby scored two points.
Atwood had four rebounds, and Moore had three boards. Atwood had three assists and three defensive steals, while Moore and Brummett had two steals each.
Somerset Christian (1-8) will travel to Richmond Model on Thursday, Jan. 28.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
