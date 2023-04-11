Somerset Christian looked to win their first district matchup of the season on Monday evening, as they hosted the Wayne County Cardinals. It quickly got out of hand for the home-standing Cougars, however, and they just couldn't recover. The Cardinals eventually took the win by a score of 16-1 in just four innings of action.
Arnold Holland scored the lone RBI for Somerset Christian, with Shadrach Barnett and David Reese contributing the other two hits in the ball game for the Cougars. Somerset Christian used three different pitchers in the short game but just couldn't find consistency on the mound, with Reese recording the only strikeout in the game for the home team.
Somerset Christian falls to 5-9 with the loss and the Cougars will be back in action against Wayne County again on Tuesday as they travel to Monticello for a game scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
