Somerset Christian headed into the new year still looking to get some relief in the win department, having lost their past four games and only winning two games in total this season. In order to do that, however, they had to make it past the Wayne County Cardinals, a team in the upper echelon of the 12th Region. The two teams were facing off for the first time as district foes.
However, it just wasn’t the Cougars’ night, as Wayne County defeated them 81-66. Somerset Christian was led in scoring by Noah Brummett with 29 points and Ethan Warren with 22 points. Jack Baker scored nine, with Elijah Brummett and Isaiah Hensley adding five and two points respectively. The Cardinals were led by 36 points from junior Kayden Phillips.
Somerset Christian falls to 2-10 on the season. They will be in action again on Friday as they take on McCreary Central at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.