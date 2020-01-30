Cougars, Jon Moore easily handle Trinity

The clash of the 4th Region top teams happened Tuesday night at Somerset Christian High School's Cougars Den. On the line was the top seed for the upcoming regional tournament.
After a four-quarter slugfest, that saw neither team back down, the Cougars claimed the top spot for their regional tournament. Somerset Christian easily won the game by a score of 75-46.
Trinity was handicapped by not having their best senior, Joseph Waters, who was on a mission trip in Mexico. But the Titans came out playing aggressive defense. Playing a box zone and a man on Tristan Moore, the Titans we're able to keep the Cougars off balance.
That didn't mean the Cougars couldn't score.
Between their man-to-man defense and shots in the paint the Cougars were able to push out to a 17-7 lead on Trinity after the opening stanza. The second quarter was closer, but the other three Cougar seniors kept getting the ball inside with Jon Moore scoring 8, Mason Cunnagin - playing injured - adding 4 and Eli Hutchinson with 5. This allowed the Somerset Christian to increase their lead to 16 points at half at 36-20.
Third quarter was more of the same with Jon Moore leading the way with 14. Cunnagin and Hutchinson added 2 each. The lead stretched out to 20 at the end of three quarters, 54-34.
Aaron Crubaugh led the Cougars in the fourth quarter with 7 points, Jon Moore had 6 and Noah Brummett added 5 off the bench.
With the win, the Cougars improve to 17-2 on the season.
"This was a typical Somerset-Trinity game," Somerset Christian boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley. "Well-played, hard fought and a lot of
grind-it-out basketball. Trinity is a good team and in all likelihood we will see them in the regional finals."
The defending KCAA Mr. Basketball Jon Moore had another excellent game with a game-high double-double 32 points and 18 rebounds. Mason Cunnagin, who had a painful bone bruise just below his right wrist, still was able to score 13 points and haul down 9 rebounds. Eli Hutchinson added 12 points. Aaron Crubaugh was a beast all night, defensively and on the boards, and had 11 points for the game.
Noah Brummett scored 5 points and Tristan Moore scored two points.
Somerset Christian (17-2) will host Louisville Highlands Latin on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Cougars Den.
