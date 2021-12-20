Cougars' Luke Atwood scores 35 in win over Jackson County

The Somerset Christian boys basketball team picked up their third win of the season in a 76-70 victory over Jackson County High School on Friday at the Cougar Den.
Somerset Christian senior Luke Atwood scored a game-high 35 points, had three rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.
Brayden Moore scored 13 points, had seven defensive steals, five rebounds and three assists. Noah Brummett scored nine points and pulled down five boards. Ethan Warren scored nine points, with six rebounds and five assists.
Ethan Meggs scored five points and had four rebounds. Elijah Ray scored five points.
Somerset Christian (3-4) will play in the Danville Christian Stuart Powell Ford Christmas Classic on Tuesday.
